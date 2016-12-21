Leading stocks in today’s market: DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Specialized Health Services has a market capitalization valued at Specialized Health Services. As the outstanding stock of DaVita Inc. NYSE:DVA Specialized Health Services is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of DaVita Inc. DVA Specialized Health Services. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:DVA Specialized Health Services and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Specialized Health Services has a Price Earning Ratio of 18.76, which in return shows a value of 17.07 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for DaVita Inc. NYSE:DVA is valued at 1.39 with a P/S value of 0.91.

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Specialized Health Services prevailing Dividend Yield is *TBA that has a Payout Ratio of 0.00%. The firm has an EPS value of 3.46, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -62.60%. DaVita Inc. DVA measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 1.12% that consequently shows an EPS growth of -8.60% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 13.50% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for DaVita Inc. NYSE:DVA Specialized Health Services is currently valued at 3.80%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 6.20%. The Current Ratio of DaVita Inc. NYSE:DVA Specialized Health Services is 1.6 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 1.5. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 1.83 with the Total Debt/Equity of 1.86.

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Specialized Health Services exhibits an Operating Margin of 12.10% and a Gross Margin of 28.10%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 4.90%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 5.27% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -6.87%.

The current Stock Price for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Specialized Health Services is 64.99 with a change in price of 0.19%. DaVita Inc. DVA showed a Day High of -3.63% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 19.25%. Its 52-Week High was -17.49% and 52-Week Low was 19.25%.