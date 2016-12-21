Leading stocks in today’s market: Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Farm & Construction Machinery has a market capitalization valued at Farm & Construction Machinery. As the outstanding stock of Deere & Company NYSE:DE Farm & Construction Machinery is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Deere & Company DE Farm & Construction Machinery. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:DE Farm & Construction Machinery and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Farm & Construction Machinery has a Price Earning Ratio of 21.55, which in return shows a value of 20.07 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Deere & Company NYSE:DE is valued at 1.12 with a P/S value of 1.23.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Farm & Construction Machinery prevailing Dividend Yield is 2.32% that has a Payout Ratio of *TBA. The firm has an EPS value of 4.81, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -7.10%. Deere & Company DE measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 15.60% that consequently shows an EPS growth of -10.56% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 19.19% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Deere & Company NYSE:DE Farm & Construction Machinery is currently valued at 2.60%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of *TBA. The Current Ratio of Deere & Company NYSE:DE Farm & Construction Machinery is *TBA and the Quick Ratio measures to be *TBA. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 3.64 with the Total Debt/Equity of 5.47.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Farm & Construction Machinery exhibits an Operating Margin of *TBA and a Gross Margin of *TBA, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of *TBA. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 9.72% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 22.08%.

The current Stock Price for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Farm & Construction Machinery is 102.84 with a change in price of -0.77%. Deere & Company DE showed a Day High of -1.90% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 20.61%. Its 52-Week High was -1.90% and 52-Week Low was 49.88%.

