Leading stocks in today’s market: Delphi Automotive PLC (NYSE:DLPH)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Delphi Automotive PLC (NYSE:DLPH) Auto Parts has a market capitalization valued at Auto Parts. As the outstanding stock of Delphi Automotive PLC NYSE:DLPH Auto Parts is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Delphi Automotive PLC DLPH Auto Parts. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:DLPH Auto Parts and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Delphi Automotive PLC (NYSE:DLPH) Auto Parts has a Price Earning Ratio of 17.34, which in return shows a value of 10.34 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Delphi Automotive PLC NYSE:DLPH is valued at 1.41 with a P/S value of 1.14.

Delphi Automotive PLC (NYSE:DLPH) Auto Parts prevailing Dividend Yield is 1.72% that has a Payout Ratio of 26.40%. The firm has an EPS value of 3.88, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -4.40%. Delphi Automotive PLC DLPH measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 7.53% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 16.60% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 12.27% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Delphi Automotive PLC NYSE:DLPH Auto Parts is currently valued at 9.70%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 21.70%. The Current Ratio of Delphi Automotive PLC NYSE:DLPH Auto Parts is 1.3 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 1. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 1.58 with the Total Debt/Equity of 1.6.

Delphi Automotive PLC (NYSE:DLPH) Auto Parts exhibits an Operating Margin of 9.30% and a Gross Margin of 19.70%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 7.20%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 4.07% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 1.78%.

The current Stock Price for Delphi Automotive PLC (NYSE:DLPH) Auto Parts is 69.23 with a change in price of 2.90%. Delphi Automotive PLC DLPH showed a Day High of -3.78% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 14.43%. Its 52-Week High was -19.97% and 52-Week Low was 26.78%.