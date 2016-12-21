Leading stocks in today’s market: Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Major Airlines has a market capitalization valued at Major Airlines. As the outstanding stock of Delta Air Lines, Inc. NYSE:DAL Major Airlines is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Delta Air Lines, Inc. DAL Major Airlines. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:DAL Major Airlines and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Major Airlines has a Price Earning Ratio of 8.21, which in return shows a value of 9.87 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Delta Air Lines, Inc. NYSE:DAL is valued at 0.8 with a P/S value of 0.96.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Major Airlines prevailing Dividend Yield is 1.60% that has a Payout Ratio of 9.80%. The firm has an EPS value of 6.18, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 621.80%. Delta Air Lines, Inc. DAL measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of -2.63% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 51.60% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 10.20% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Delta Air Lines, Inc. NYSE:DAL Major Airlines is currently valued at 9.10%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 27.00%. The Current Ratio of Delta Air Lines, Inc. NYSE:DAL Major Airlines is 0.5 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 0.4. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.52 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.6.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Major Airlines exhibits an Operating Margin of 19.30% and a Gross Margin of 61.30%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 11.90%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 11.79% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 21.69%.

The current Stock Price for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Major Airlines is 50.98 with a change in price of 0.44%. Delta Air Lines, Inc. DAL showed a Day High of -3.37% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 35.10%. Its 52-Week High was -3.37% and 52-Week Low was 57.97%.