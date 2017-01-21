Leading stocks in today’s market: DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

0 Comment , , , ,

With its market value over its outstanding shares, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Medical Instruments & Supplies has a market capitalization valued at Medical Instruments & Supplies. As the outstanding stock of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. NASDAQ:XRAY Medical Instruments & Supplies is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. XRAY Medical Instruments & Supplies. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NASDAQ:XRAY Medical Instruments & Supplies and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Medical Instruments & Supplies has a Price Earning Ratio of 28.77, which in return shows a value of 18.59 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. NASDAQ:XRAY is valued at 2.83 with a P/S value of 3.81.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Medical Instruments & Supplies prevailing Dividend Yield is 0.55% that has a Payout Ratio of 15.40%. The firm has an EPS value of 1.95, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -21.30%. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. XRAY measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 8.81% that consequently shows an EPS growth of -0.60% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 10.17% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. NASDAQ:XRAY Medical Instruments & Supplies is currently valued at 3.90%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 8.50%. The Current Ratio of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. NASDAQ:XRAY Medical Instruments & Supplies is 2.4 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 1.7. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.19 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.19.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Medical Instruments & Supplies exhibits an Operating Margin of 12.10% and a Gross Margin of 53.60%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 11.20%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at -5.12% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -7.23%.

The current Stock Price for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Medical Instruments & Supplies is 56.01 with a change in price of 0.61%. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. XRAY showed a Day High of -10.86% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 1.01%. Its 52-Week High was -14.59% and 52-Week Low was 5.37%.

Disclaimer:  Outlined statistics and information communicated in the above editorial are merely a work of the authors. They do not ponder or echo the certified policy or position of any business stakeholders, financial specialists, or economic analysts. Specimens laid down on the editorial above are only cases with information collected from various sources. The authority will not be liable for anyone who makes stock portfolio or financial decisions as per the editorial, which is based only on limited and open source. 

Share This Post

You might also like:

Post Comment