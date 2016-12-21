Leading stocks in today’s market: Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Beverages – Wineries & Distillers has a market capitalization valued at Beverages – Wineries & Distillers. As the outstanding stock of Diageo plc NYSE:DEO Beverages – Wineries & Distillers is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Diageo plc DEO Beverages – Wineries & Distillers. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:DEO Beverages – Wineries & Distillers and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Beverages – Wineries & Distillers has a Price Earning Ratio of 23.38, which in return shows a value of 17.24 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Diageo plc NYSE:DEO is valued at 3.44 with a P/S value of 4.99.

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Beverages – Wineries & Distillers prevailing Dividend Yield is 3.57% that has a Payout Ratio of 66.20%. The firm has an EPS value of 4.43, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -5.80%. Diageo plc DEO measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 12.63% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 3.20% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 6.80% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Diageo plc NYSE:DEO Beverages – Wineries & Distillers is currently valued at 8.20%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 13.10%. The Current Ratio of Diageo plc NYSE:DEO Beverages – Wineries & Distillers is 1.4 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 0.7. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 1 with the Total Debt/Equity of 1.28.

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Beverages – Wineries & Distillers exhibits an Operating Margin of 28.30% and a Gross Margin of 59.50%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 21.40%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at -0.27% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -3.91%.

The current Stock Price for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Beverages – Wineries & Distillers is 104.09 with a change in price of 0.61%. Diageo plc DEO showed a Day High of -6.97% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 4.66%. Its 52-Week High was -11.53% and 52-Week Low was 7.07%.