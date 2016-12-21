Leading stocks in today’s market: Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) REIT – Office has a market capitalization valued at REIT – Office. As the outstanding stock of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. NYSE:DLR REIT – Office is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. DLR REIT – Office. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:DLR REIT – Office and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) REIT – Office has a Price Earning Ratio of 66.77, which in return shows a value of 63.75 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. NYSE:DLR is valued at *TBA with a P/S value of 7.35.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) REIT – Office prevailing Dividend Yield is 3.68% that has a Payout Ratio of 240.10%. The firm has an EPS value of 1.43, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 57.50%. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. DLR measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of -24.75% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 18.20% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of -1.96% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. NYSE:DLR REIT – Office is currently valued at 1.80%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 4.30%. The Current Ratio of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. NYSE:DLR REIT – Office is *TBA and the Quick Ratio measures to be *TBA. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 1.45 with the Total Debt/Equity of 1.45.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) REIT – Office exhibits an Operating Margin of 18.70% and a Gross Margin of 63.70%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 10.40%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 5.31% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 2.73%.

The current Stock Price for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) REIT – Office is 96.67 with a change in price of 0.96%. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. DLR showed a Day High of -1.50% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 13.93%. Its 52-Week High was -13.03% and 52-Week Low was 43.59%.