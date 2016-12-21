Leading stocks in today’s market: Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) REIT – Office has a market capitalization valued at REIT – Office. As the outstanding stock of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. NYSE:DLR REIT – Office is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. DLR REIT – Office. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:DLR REIT – Office and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) REIT – Office has a Price Earning Ratio of 66.77, which in return shows a value of 63.75 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. NYSE:DLR is valued at *TBA with a P/S value of 7.35.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) REIT – Office prevailing Dividend Yield is 3.68% that has a Payout Ratio of 240.10%. The firm has an EPS value of 1.43, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 57.50%. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. DLR measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of -24.75% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 18.20% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of -1.96% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. NYSE:DLR REIT – Office is currently valued at 1.80%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 4.30%. The Current Ratio of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. NYSE:DLR REIT – Office is *TBA and the Quick Ratio measures to be *TBA. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 1.45 with the Total Debt/Equity of 1.45.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) REIT – Office exhibits an Operating Margin of 18.70% and a Gross Margin of 63.70%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 10.40%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 5.31% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 2.73%.

The current Stock Price for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) REIT – Office is 96.67 with a change in price of 0.96%. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. DLR showed a Day High of -1.50% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 13.93%. Its 52-Week High was -13.03% and 52-Week Low was 43.59%.

Disclaimer:  Outlined statistics and information communicated in the above editorial are merely a work of the authors. They do not ponder or echo the certified policy or position of any business stakeholders, financial specialists, or economic analysts. Specimens laid down on the editorial above are only cases with information collected from various sources. The authority will not be liable for anyone who makes stock portfolio or financial decisions as per the editorial, which is based only on limited and open source. 

