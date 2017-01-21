Leading stocks in today’s market: Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) REIT – Office has a market capitalization valued at REIT – Office. As the outstanding stock of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. NYSE:DLR REIT – Office is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. DLR REIT – Office. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:DLR REIT – Office and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) REIT – Office has a Price Earning Ratio of 73.78, which in return shows a value of 72.57 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. NYSE:DLR is valued at 2.14 with a P/S value of 8.16.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) REIT – Office prevailing Dividend Yield is 3.33% that has a Payout Ratio of 240.10%. The firm has an EPS value of 1.43, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 57.50%. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. DLR measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of -27.35% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 18.20% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 34.47% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. NYSE:DLR REIT – Office is currently valued at 1.80%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 4.30%. The Current Ratio of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. NYSE:DLR REIT – Office is *TBA and the Quick Ratio measures to be *TBA. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 1.45 with the Total Debt/Equity of 1.45.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) REIT – Office exhibits an Operating Margin of 18.70% and a Gross Margin of 63.70%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 10.40%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 11.60% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 10.67%.

The current Stock Price for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) REIT – Office is 105.8 with a change in price of 1.00%. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. DLR showed a Day High of 0.46% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 24.69%. Its 52-Week High was -4.81% and 52-Week Low was 57.15%.