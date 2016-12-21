Leading stocks in today’s market: DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) CATV Systems has a market capitalization valued at CATV Systems. As the outstanding stock of DISH Network Corporation NASDAQ:DISH CATV Systems is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of DISH Network Corporation DISH CATV Systems. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NASDAQ:DISH CATV Systems and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) CATV Systems has a Price Earning Ratio of 28.16, which in return shows a value of 21.68 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for DISH Network Corporation NASDAQ:DISH is valued at *TBA with a P/S value of 1.79.

DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) CATV Systems prevailing Dividend Yield is *TBA that has a Payout Ratio of 0.00%. The firm has an EPS value of 2.07, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -21.20%. DISH Network Corporation DISH measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of -10.86% that consequently shows an EPS growth of -6.10% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of -1.14% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for DISH Network Corporation NASDAQ:DISH CATV Systems is currently valued at 4.10%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 5.90%. The Current Ratio of DISH Network Corporation NASDAQ:DISH CATV Systems is 1.7 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 1.6. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 3.62 with the Total Debt/Equity of 3.84.

DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) CATV Systems exhibits an Operating Margin of 10.20% and a Gross Margin of 26.50%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 6.50%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 3.71% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 13.71%.

The current Stock Price for DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) CATV Systems is 59.13 with a change in price of 1.34%. DISH Network Corporation DISH showed a Day High of -1.86% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 9.74%. Its 52-Week High was -1.86% and 52-Week Low was 52.20%.