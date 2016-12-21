Leading stocks in today’s market: Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) Discount, Variety Stores has a market capitalization valued at Discount, Variety Stores. As the outstanding stock of Dollar General Corporation NYSE:DG Discount, Variety Stores is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Dollar General Corporation DG Discount, Variety Stores. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:DG Discount, Variety Stores and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) Discount, Variety Stores has a Price Earning Ratio of 18.21, which in return shows a value of 16.41 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Dollar General Corporation NYSE:DG is valued at 1.7 with a P/S value of 1.

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) Discount, Variety Stores prevailing Dividend Yield is 1.29% that has a Payout Ratio of 22.80%. The firm has an EPS value of 4.24, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 13.20%. Dollar General Corporation DG measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 7.07% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 16.70% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 10.68% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Dollar General Corporation NYSE:DG Discount, Variety Stores is currently valued at 10.50%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 15.00%. The Current Ratio of Dollar General Corporation NYSE:DG Discount, Variety Stores is 1.3 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 0.2. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.5 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.59.

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) Discount, Variety Stores exhibits an Operating Margin of 9.40% and a Gross Margin of 30.90%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 5.70%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 6.13% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -4.60%.

The current Stock Price for Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) Discount, Variety Stores is 77.54 with a change in price of 0.34%. Dollar General Corporation DG showed a Day High of -3.57% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 15.94%. Its 52-Week High was -19.42% and 52-Week Low was 16.97%.