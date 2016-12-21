Leading stocks in today’s market: Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Discount, Variety Stores has a market capitalization valued at Discount, Variety Stores. As the outstanding stock of Dollar Tree, Inc. NASDAQ:DLTR Discount, Variety Stores is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Dollar Tree, Inc. DLTR Discount, Variety Stores. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NASDAQ:DLTR Discount, Variety Stores and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Discount, Variety Stores has a Price Earning Ratio of 25.12, which in return shows a value of 18.8 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Dollar Tree, Inc. NASDAQ:DLTR is valued at 1.19 with a P/S value of 1.

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Discount, Variety Stores prevailing Dividend Yield is *TBA that has a Payout Ratio of 0.00%. The firm has an EPS value of 3.39, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -56.40%. Dollar Tree, Inc. DLTR measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 20.98% that consequently shows an EPS growth of -4.00% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 21.20% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Dollar Tree, Inc. NASDAQ:DLTR Discount, Variety Stores is currently valued at 5.00%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 7.40%. The Current Ratio of Dollar Tree, Inc. NASDAQ:DLTR Discount, Variety Stores is 2 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 0.5. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 1.4 with the Total Debt/Equity of 1.43.

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Discount, Variety Stores exhibits an Operating Margin of 7.80% and a Gross Margin of 30.50%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 3.90%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 4.45% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -0.27%.

The current Stock Price for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Discount, Variety Stores is 84.65 with a change in price of -0.52%. Dollar Tree, Inc. DLTR showed a Day High of -7.40% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 16.68%. Its 52-Week High was -15.29% and 52-Week Low was 16.73%.