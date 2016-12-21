Leading stocks in today’s market: Dominion Resources, Inc. (NYSE:D)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Dominion Resources, Inc. (NYSE:D) Electric Utilities has a market capitalization valued at Electric Utilities. As the outstanding stock of Dominion Resources, Inc. NYSE:D Electric Utilities is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Dominion Resources, Inc. D Electric Utilities. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:D Electric Utilities and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Dominion Resources, Inc. (NYSE:D) Electric Utilities has a Price Earning Ratio of 23.12, which in return shows a value of 19.85 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Dominion Resources, Inc. NYSE:D is valued at 3.89 with a P/S value of 4.27.

Dominion Resources, Inc. (NYSE:D) Electric Utilities prevailing Dividend Yield is 3.66% that has a Payout Ratio of 82.90%. The firm has an EPS value of 3.31, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 42.70%. Dominion Resources, Inc. D measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 1.45% that consequently shows an EPS growth of -9.20% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 5.95% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Dominion Resources, Inc. NYSE:D Electric Utilities is currently valued at 3.20%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 6.30%. The Current Ratio of Dominion Resources, Inc. NYSE:D Electric Utilities is 0.4 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 0.3. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 1.92 with the Total Debt/Equity of 2.32.

Dominion Resources, Inc. (NYSE:D) Electric Utilities exhibits an Operating Margin of 30.70% and a Gross Margin of 97.30%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 18.10%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 4.97% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 5.33%.

The current Stock Price for Dominion Resources, Inc. (NYSE:D) Electric Utilities is 76.64 with a change in price of 0.17%. Dominion Resources, Inc. D showed a Day High of -0.01% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 11.28%. Its 52-Week High was -1.13% and 52-Week Low was 20.38%.