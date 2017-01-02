Leading stocks in today’s market: Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) Diversified Machinery has a market capitalization valued at Diversified Machinery. As the outstanding stock of Dover Corporation NYSE:DOV Diversified Machinery is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Dover Corporation DOV Diversified Machinery. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:DOV Diversified Machinery and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) Diversified Machinery has a Price Earning Ratio of 24.19, which in return shows a value of 20.55 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Dover Corporation NYSE:DOV is valued at 2.92 with a P/S value of 1.74.

Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) Diversified Machinery prevailing Dividend Yield is 2.35% that has a Payout Ratio of 53.80%. The firm has an EPS value of 3.1, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -18.80%. Dover Corporation DOV measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 22.84% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 2.70% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 8.30% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Dover Corporation NYSE:DOV Diversified Machinery is currently valued at 5.50%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 11.20%. The Current Ratio of Dover Corporation NYSE:DOV Diversified Machinery is 1.4 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 1. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.69 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.83.

Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) Diversified Machinery exhibits an Operating Margin of 11.30% and a Gross Margin of 37.00%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 7.30%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 4.53% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 8.61%.

The current Stock Price for Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) Diversified Machinery is 74.93 with a change in price of -0.35%. Dover Corporation DOV showed a Day High of -4.27% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 15.10%. Its 52-Week High was -4.27% and 52-Week Low was 50.98%.