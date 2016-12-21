Leading stocks in today’s market: Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc. (NYSE:DPS)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc. (NYSE:DPS) Beverages – Soft Drinks has a market capitalization valued at Beverages – Soft Drinks. As the outstanding stock of Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc. NYSE:DPS Beverages – Soft Drinks is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc. DPS Beverages – Soft Drinks. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:DPS Beverages – Soft Drinks and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc. (NYSE:DPS) Beverages – Soft Drinks has a Price Earning Ratio of 19.59, which in return shows a value of 19.05 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc. NYSE:DPS is valued at 1.99 with a P/S value of 2.59.

Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc. (NYSE:DPS) Beverages – Soft Drinks prevailing Dividend Yield is 2.34% that has a Payout Ratio of 44.50%. The firm has an EPS value of 4.62, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 11.50%. Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc. DPS measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 7.59% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 12.80% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 9.85% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc. NYSE:DPS Beverages – Soft Drinks is currently valued at 10.10%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 15.80%. The Current Ratio of Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc. NYSE:DPS Beverages – Soft Drinks is 1.1 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 0.9. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 1.39 with the Total Debt/Equity of 1.56.

Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc. (NYSE:DPS) Beverages – Soft Drinks exhibits an Operating Margin of 22.20% and a Gross Margin of 60.00%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 13.50%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 4.02% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -0.05%.

The current Stock Price for Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc. (NYSE:DPS) Beverages – Soft Drinks is 90.26 with a change in price of -0.23%. Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc. DPS showed a Day High of -0.74% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 12.04%. Its 52-Week High was -7.56% and 52-Week Low was 12.04%.