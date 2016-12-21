Leading stocks in today’s market: E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (NYSE:DD)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (NYSE:DD) Agricultural Chemicals has a market capitalization valued at Agricultural Chemicals. As the outstanding stock of E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company NYSE:DD Agricultural Chemicals is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company DD Agricultural Chemicals. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:DD Agricultural Chemicals and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (NYSE:DD) Agricultural Chemicals has a Price Earning Ratio of 32.72, which in return shows a value of 20.24 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company NYSE:DD is valued at 4.14 with a P/S value of 2.64.

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (NYSE:DD) Agricultural Chemicals prevailing Dividend Yield is 2.02% that has a Payout Ratio of 66.90%. The firm has an EPS value of 2.3, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -38.40%. E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company DD measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 14.22% that consequently shows an EPS growth of -1.10% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 7.90% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company NYSE:DD Agricultural Chemicals is currently valued at 4.70%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 8.40%. The Current Ratio of E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company NYSE:DD Agricultural Chemicals is 2 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 1.4. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.85 with the Total Debt/Equity of 1.19.

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (NYSE:DD) Agricultural Chemicals exhibits an Operating Margin of 9.80% and a Gross Margin of 40.60%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 8.00%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 7.03% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 12.89%.

The current Stock Price for E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (NYSE:DD) Agricultural Chemicals is 75.67 with a change in price of 0.54%. E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company DD showed a Day High of 0.00% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 14.94%. Its 52-Week High was 0.00% and 52-Week Low was 52.73%.