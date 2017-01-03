Leading stocks in today’s market: Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) Chemicals – Major Diversified has a market capitalization valued at Chemicals – Major Diversified. As the outstanding stock of Eastman Chemical Company NYSE:EMN Chemicals – Major Diversified is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Eastman Chemical Company EMN Chemicals – Major Diversified. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:EMN Chemicals – Major Diversified and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) Chemicals – Major Diversified has a Price Earning Ratio of 12.98, which in return shows a value of 10.32 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Eastman Chemical Company NYSE:EMN is valued at 2.57 with a P/S value of 1.23.

Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) Chemicals – Major Diversified prevailing Dividend Yield is 2.71% that has a Payout Ratio of 31.50%. The firm has an EPS value of 5.79, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 14.20%. Eastman Chemical Company EMN measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 8.07% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 0.10% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 5.06% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Eastman Chemical Company NYSE:EMN Chemicals – Major Diversified is currently valued at 5.50%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 10.10%. The Current Ratio of Eastman Chemical Company NYSE:EMN Chemicals – Major Diversified is 1.3 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 0.6. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 1.34 with the Total Debt/Equity of 1.49.

Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) Chemicals – Major Diversified exhibits an Operating Margin of 14.30% and a Gross Margin of 26.20%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 9.50%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 2.48% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 7.25%.

The current Stock Price for Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) Chemicals – Major Diversified is 75.21 with a change in price of -0.41%. Eastman Chemical Company EMN showed a Day High of -2.91% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 16.18%. Its 52-Week High was -2.91% and 52-Week Low was 37.87%.