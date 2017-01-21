Leading stocks in today’s market: Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Cleaning Products has a market capitalization valued at Cleaning Products. As the outstanding stock of Ecolab Inc. NYSE:ECL Cleaning Products is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Ecolab Inc. ECL Cleaning Products. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:ECL Cleaning Products and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Cleaning Products has a Price Earning Ratio of 32.81, which in return shows a value of 24.07 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Ecolab Inc. NYSE:ECL is valued at 3 with a P/S value of 2.61.

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Cleaning Products prevailing Dividend Yield is 1.25% that has a Payout Ratio of 38.30%. The firm has an EPS value of 3.61, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -15.40%. Ecolab Inc. ECL measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 11.70% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 8.30% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 10.95% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Ecolab Inc. NYSE:ECL Cleaning Products is currently valued at 5.80%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 9.40%. The Current Ratio of Ecolab Inc. NYSE:ECL Cleaning Products is 1 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 0.7. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.74 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.97.

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Cleaning Products exhibits an Operating Margin of 12.70% and a Gross Margin of 47.70%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 8.10%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 0.69% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 0.65%.

The current Stock Price for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Cleaning Products is 118.4 with a change in price of -0.38%. Ecolab Inc. ECL showed a Day High of -2.95% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 6.92%. Its 52-Week High was -4.40% and 52-Week Low was 21.54%.