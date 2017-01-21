Leading stocks in today’s market: Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Major Integrated Oil & Gas has a market capitalization valued at Major Integrated Oil & Gas. As the outstanding stock of Ecopetrol S.A. NYSE:EC Major Integrated Oil & Gas is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Ecopetrol S.A. EC Major Integrated Oil & Gas. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:EC Major Integrated Oil & Gas and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Major Integrated Oil & Gas has a Price Earning Ratio of *TBA, which in return shows a value of 7.88 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Ecopetrol S.A. NYSE:EC is valued at *TBA with a P/S value of 1.23.

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Major Integrated Oil & Gas prevailing Dividend Yield is 10.95% that has a Payout Ratio of *TBA. The firm has an EPS value of -0.82, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -169.70%. Ecopetrol S.A. EC measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 197.04% that consequently shows an EPS growth of -19.90% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 57.80% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Ecopetrol S.A. NYSE:EC Major Integrated Oil & Gas is currently valued at -4.30%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 0.90%. The Current Ratio of Ecopetrol S.A. NYSE:EC Major Integrated Oil & Gas is 1.5 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 1.3. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 1.04 with the Total Debt/Equity of 1.15.

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Major Integrated Oil & Gas exhibits an Operating Margin of -1.40% and a Gross Margin of 26.90%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of -10.40%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 7.58% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 5.51%.

The current Stock Price for Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Major Integrated Oil & Gas is 9.5 with a change in price of 1.17%. Ecopetrol S.A. EC showed a Day High of -2.16% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 24.18%. Its 52-Week High was -7.68% and 52-Week Low was 84.11%.