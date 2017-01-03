Leading stocks in today’s market: Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) Major Integrated Oil & Gas has a market capitalization valued at Major Integrated Oil & Gas. As the outstanding stock of Ecopetrol SA NYSE:EC Major Integrated Oil & Gas is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Ecopetrol SA EC Major Integrated Oil & Gas. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:EC Major Integrated Oil & Gas and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) Major Integrated Oil & Gas has a Price Earning Ratio of *TBA, which in return shows a value of 7.27 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Ecopetrol SA NYSE:EC is valued at *TBA with a P/S value of 1.2.

Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) Major Integrated Oil & Gas prevailing Dividend Yield is 11.49% that has a Payout Ratio of *TBA. The firm has an EPS value of -0.8, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -169.70%. Ecopetrol SA EC measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 200.48% that consequently shows an EPS growth of -19.90% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 57.80% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Ecopetrol SA NYSE:EC Major Integrated Oil & Gas is currently valued at -4.30%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 0.90%. The Current Ratio of Ecopetrol SA NYSE:EC Major Integrated Oil & Gas is 1.5 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 1.3. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 1.04 with the Total Debt/Equity of 1.15.

Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) Major Integrated Oil & Gas exhibits an Operating Margin of -1.40% and a Gross Margin of 26.90%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of -10.30%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 4.03% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 1.15%.

The current Stock Price for Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) Major Integrated Oil & Gas is 9.05 with a change in price of -0.33%. Ecopetrol SA EC showed a Day High of -4.94% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 18.30%. Its 52-Week High was -12.05% and 52-Week Low was 75.39%.