Leading stocks in today’s market: Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) Medical Appliances & Equipment has a market capitalization valued at Medical Appliances & Equipment. As the outstanding stock of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation NYSE:EW Medical Appliances & Equipment is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation EW Medical Appliances & Equipment. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:EW Medical Appliances & Equipment and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) Medical Appliances & Equipment has a Price Earning Ratio of 37.77, which in return shows a value of 28.14 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation NYSE:EW is valued at 2.18 with a P/S value of 7.16.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) Medical Appliances & Equipment prevailing Dividend Yield is *TBA that has a Payout Ratio of 0.00%. The firm has an EPS value of 2.53, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -39.80%. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation EW measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 18.09% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 19.70% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 17.33% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation NYSE:EW Medical Appliances & Equipment is currently valued at 13.50%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 15.90%. The Current Ratio of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation NYSE:EW Medical Appliances & Equipment is 4.1 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 3.3. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.22 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.22.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) Medical Appliances & Equipment exhibits an Operating Margin of 24.60% and a Gross Margin of 73.50%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 19.20%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 5.12% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -8.12%.

The current Stock Price for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) Medical Appliances & Equipment is 95.51 with a change in price of -0.81%. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation EW showed a Day High of -4.20% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 17.74%. Its 52-Week High was -21.55% and 52-Week Low was 32.29%.