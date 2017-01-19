Leading stocks in today’s market: Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Multimedia & Graphics Software has a market capitalization valued at Multimedia & Graphics Software. As the outstanding stock of Electronic Arts Inc. NASDAQ:EA Multimedia & Graphics Software is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Electronic Arts Inc. EA Multimedia & Graphics Software. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NASDAQ:EA Multimedia & Graphics Software and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Multimedia & Graphics Software has a Price Earning Ratio of 20.51, which in return shows a value of 19.29 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Electronic Arts Inc. NASDAQ:EA is valued at 1.25 with a P/S value of 5.33.

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Multimedia & Graphics Software prevailing Dividend Yield is *TBA that has a Payout Ratio of 0.00%. The firm has an EPS value of 3.93, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 30.10%. Electronic Arts Inc. EA measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 12.99% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 44.00% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 16.46% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Electronic Arts Inc. NASDAQ:EA Multimedia & Graphics Software is currently valued at 18.60%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 25.90%. The Current Ratio of Electronic Arts Inc. NASDAQ:EA Multimedia & Graphics Software is 2.1 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 2.1. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.27 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.27.

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Multimedia & Graphics Software exhibits an Operating Margin of 22.30% and a Gross Margin of 70.30%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 27.60%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 1.97% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 4.63%.

The current Stock Price for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Multimedia & Graphics Software is 80.75 with a change in price of 0.27%. Electronic Arts Inc. EA showed a Day High of -2.26% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 9.51%. Its 52-Week High was -6.18% and 52-Week Low was 52.33%.