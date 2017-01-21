Leading stocks in today’s market: Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Multimedia & Graphics Software has a market capitalization valued at Multimedia & Graphics Software. As the outstanding stock of Electronic Arts Inc. NASDAQ:EA Multimedia & Graphics Software is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Electronic Arts Inc. EA Multimedia & Graphics Software. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NASDAQ:EA Multimedia & Graphics Software and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Multimedia & Graphics Software has a Price Earning Ratio of 20.4, which in return shows a value of 19.19 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Electronic Arts Inc. NASDAQ:EA is valued at 1.24 with a P/S value of 5.3.

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Multimedia & Graphics Software prevailing Dividend Yield is *TBA that has a Payout Ratio of 0.00%. The firm has an EPS value of 3.93, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 30.10%. Electronic Arts Inc. EA measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 12.99% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 44.00% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 16.46% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Electronic Arts Inc. NASDAQ:EA Multimedia & Graphics Software is currently valued at 18.60%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 25.90%. The Current Ratio of Electronic Arts Inc. NASDAQ:EA Multimedia & Graphics Software is 2.1 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 2.1. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.27 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.27.

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Multimedia & Graphics Software exhibits an Operating Margin of 22.30% and a Gross Margin of 70.30%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 27.60%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 1.17% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 3.72%.

The current Stock Price for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Multimedia & Graphics Software is 80.12 with a change in price of -0.32%. Electronic Arts Inc. EA showed a Day High of -3.03% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 8.65%. Its 52-Week High was -6.91% and 52-Week Low was 51.14%.

Disclaimer:  Outlined statistics and information communicated in the above editorial are merely a work of the authors. They do not ponder or echo the certified policy or position of any business stakeholders, financial specialists, or economic analysts. Specimens laid down on the editorial above are only cases with information collected from various sources. The authority will not be liable for anyone who makes stock portfolio or financial decisions as per the editorial, which is based only on limited and open source. 

