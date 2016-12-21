Leading stocks in today’s market: Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Drug Manufacturers – Major has a market capitalization valued at Drug Manufacturers – Major. As the outstanding stock of Eli Lilly and Company NYSE:LLY Drug Manufacturers – Major is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Eli Lilly and Company LLY Drug Manufacturers – Major. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:LLY Drug Manufacturers – Major and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Drug Manufacturers – Major has a Price Earning Ratio of 31.86, which in return shows a value of 18.16 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Eli Lilly and Company NYSE:LLY is valued at 3.34 with a P/S value of 3.78.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Drug Manufacturers – Major prevailing Dividend Yield is 2.83% that has a Payout Ratio of 92.30%. The firm has an EPS value of 2.3, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 1.60%. Eli Lilly and Company LLY measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 14.22% that consequently shows an EPS growth of -13.20% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 9.55% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Eli Lilly and Company NYSE:LLY Drug Manufacturers – Major is currently valued at 6.80%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 9.50%. The Current Ratio of Eli Lilly and Company NYSE:LLY Drug Manufacturers – Major is 1.6 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 1.1. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.56 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.6.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Drug Manufacturers – Major exhibits an Operating Margin of 14.30% and a Gross Margin of 73.20%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 11.70%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at -0.16% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -2.83%.

The current Stock Price for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Drug Manufacturers – Major is 73.4 with a change in price of 0.03%. Eli Lilly and Company LLY showed a Day High of -10.82% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 14.37%. Its 52-Week High was -13.46% and 52-Week Low was 14.37%.