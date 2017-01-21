Leading stocks in today’s market: Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Drug Manufacturers – Major has a market capitalization valued at Drug Manufacturers – Major. As the outstanding stock of Eli Lilly and Company NYSE:LLY Drug Manufacturers – Major is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Eli Lilly and Company LLY Drug Manufacturers – Major. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:LLY Drug Manufacturers – Major and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Drug Manufacturers – Major has a Price Earning Ratio of 33.35, which in return shows a value of 18.73 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Eli Lilly and Company NYSE:LLY is valued at 3.22 with a P/S value of 4.06.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Drug Manufacturers – Major prevailing Dividend Yield is 2.71% that has a Payout Ratio of 92.30%. The firm has an EPS value of 2.3, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 1.60%. Eli Lilly and Company LLY measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 15.69% that consequently shows an EPS growth of -13.20% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 10.35% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Eli Lilly and Company NYSE:LLY Drug Manufacturers – Major is currently valued at 6.80%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 9.50%. The Current Ratio of Eli Lilly and Company NYSE:LLY Drug Manufacturers – Major is 1.6 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 1.1. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.56 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.6.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Drug Manufacturers – Major exhibits an Operating Margin of 14.30% and a Gross Margin of 73.20%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 11.70%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 5.14% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 1.10%.

The current Stock Price for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Drug Manufacturers – Major is 76.81 with a change in price of -0.04%. Eli Lilly and Company LLY showed a Day High of -3.63% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 19.68%. Its 52-Week High was -7.14% and 52-Week Low was 19.68%.