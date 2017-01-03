Leading stocks in today’s market: Embotelladora Andina S.A. (NYSE:AKO-A)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Embotelladora Andina S.A. (NYSE:AKO-A) Beverages – Soft Drinks has a market capitalization valued at Beverages – Soft Drinks. As the outstanding stock of Embotelladora Andina S.A. NYSE:AKO-A Beverages – Soft Drinks is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Embotelladora Andina S.A. AKO-A Beverages – Soft Drinks. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:AKO-A Beverages – Soft Drinks and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Embotelladora Andina S.A. (NYSE:AKO-A) Beverages – Soft Drinks has a Price Earning Ratio of 25.92, which in return shows a value of *TBA on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Embotelladora Andina S.A. NYSE:AKO-A is valued at *TBA with a P/S value of 7.34.

Embotelladora Andina S.A. (NYSE:AKO-A) Beverages – Soft Drinks prevailing Dividend Yield is 3.07% that has a Payout Ratio of *TBA. The firm has an EPS value of 0.79, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at *TBA. Embotelladora Andina S.A. AKO-A measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of *TBA that consequently shows an EPS growth of 13.19% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of *TBA for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Embotelladora Andina S.A. NYSE:AKO-A Beverages – Soft Drinks is currently valued at *TBA. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of *TBA. The Current Ratio of Embotelladora Andina S.A. NYSE:AKO-A Beverages – Soft Drinks is *TBA and the Quick Ratio measures to be *TBA. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued *TBA with the Total Debt/Equity of *TBA.

Embotelladora Andina S.A. (NYSE:AKO-A) Beverages – Soft Drinks exhibits an Operating Margin of *TBA and a Gross Margin of *TBA, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of *TBA. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at -3.69% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 3.63%.

The current Stock Price for Embotelladora Andina S.A. (NYSE:AKO-A) Beverages – Soft Drinks is 20.53 with a change in price of -0.34%. Embotelladora Andina S.A. AKO-A showed a Day High of -10.39% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 1.89%. Its 52-Week High was -10.39% and 52-Week Low was 44.88%.