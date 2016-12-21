Leading stocks in today’s market: Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Industrial Electrical Equipment has a market capitalization valued at Industrial Electrical Equipment. As the outstanding stock of Emerson Electric Co. NYSE:EMR Industrial Electrical Equipment is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Emerson Electric Co. EMR Industrial Electrical Equipment. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:EMR Industrial Electrical Equipment and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Industrial Electrical Equipment has a Price Earning Ratio of 23.32, which in return shows a value of 21.53 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Emerson Electric Co. NYSE:EMR is valued at 6.58 with a P/S value of 2.56.

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Industrial Electrical Equipment prevailing Dividend Yield is 3.35% that has a Payout Ratio of 74.80%. The firm has an EPS value of 2.46, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -33.90%. Emerson Electric Co. EMR measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 10.59% that consequently shows an EPS growth of -5.50% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 3.54% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Emerson Electric Co. NYSE:EMR Industrial Electrical Equipment is currently valued at 7.50%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 12.00%. The Current Ratio of Emerson Electric Co. NYSE:EMR Industrial Electrical Equipment is 1.2 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 1.1. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.54 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.88.

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Industrial Electrical Equipment exhibits an Operating Margin of 16.70% and a Gross Margin of 42.60%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 11.30%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 7.05% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 8.48%.

The current Stock Price for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Industrial Electrical Equipment is 57.05 with a change in price of -0.45%. Emerson Electric Co. EMR showed a Day High of -2.11% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 17.02%. Its 52-Week High was -2.11% and 52-Week Low was 43.58%.