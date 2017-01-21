Leading stocks in today’s market: Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Oil & Gas Pipelines has a market capitalization valued at Oil & Gas Pipelines. As the outstanding stock of Enbridge Inc. NYSE:ENB Oil & Gas Pipelines is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Enbridge Inc. ENB Oil & Gas Pipelines. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:ENB Oil & Gas Pipelines and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Oil & Gas Pipelines has a Price Earning Ratio of 27.76, which in return shows a value of 22.87 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Enbridge Inc. NYSE:ENB is valued at 8.3 with a P/S value of 1.54.

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Oil & Gas Pipelines prevailing Dividend Yield is 4.11% that has a Payout Ratio of 101.00%. The firm has an EPS value of 1.55, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -103.30%. Enbridge Inc. ENB measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 5.39% that consequently shows an EPS growth of -15.30% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 3.35% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Enbridge Inc. NYSE:ENB Oil & Gas Pipelines is currently valued at 2.10%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 3.10%. The Current Ratio of Enbridge Inc. NYSE:ENB Oil & Gas Pipelines is 0.5 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 0.4. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 2.69 with the Total Debt/Equity of 3.13.

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Oil & Gas Pipelines exhibits an Operating Margin of 8.90% and a Gross Margin of 31.30%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 5.20%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 1.22% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 3.67%.

The current Stock Price for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Oil & Gas Pipelines is 42.91 with a change in price of 0.70%. Enbridge Inc. ENB showed a Day High of -2.76% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 8.09%. Its 52-Week High was -5.37% and 52-Week Low was 63.09%.