Leading stocks in today’s market: Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. (NYSE:ETE)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. (NYSE:ETE) Oil & Gas Pipelines has a market capitalization valued at Oil & Gas Pipelines. As the outstanding stock of Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. NYSE:ETE Oil & Gas Pipelines is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. ETE Oil & Gas Pipelines. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:ETE Oil & Gas Pipelines and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. (NYSE:ETE) Oil & Gas Pipelines has a Price Earning Ratio of 18.57, which in return shows a value of 16.14 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. NYSE:ETE is valued at 1.04 with a P/S value of 0.53.

Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. (NYSE:ETE) Oil & Gas Pipelines prevailing Dividend Yield is 6.08% that has a Payout Ratio of 111.50%. The firm has an EPS value of 1.01, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 94.90%. Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. ETE measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 21.32% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 41.30% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 17.85% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. NYSE:ETE Oil & Gas Pipelines is currently valued at 1.50%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 6.80%. The Current Ratio of Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. NYSE:ETE Oil & Gas Pipelines is 0.9 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 0.6. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued *TBA with the Total Debt/Equity of *TBA.

Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. (NYSE:ETE) Oil & Gas Pipelines exhibits an Operating Margin of 6.80% and a Gross Margin of 23.60%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 3.00%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 17.71% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 36.55%.

The current Stock Price for Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. (NYSE:ETE) Oil & Gas Pipelines is 19.13 with a change in price of 2.08%. Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. ETE showed a Day High of -4.30% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 38.93%. Its 52-Week High was -4.30% and 52-Week Low was 408.23%.