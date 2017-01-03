Leading stocks in today’s market: Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Independent Oil & Gas has a market capitalization valued at Independent Oil & Gas. As the outstanding stock of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. NYSE:EPD Independent Oil & Gas is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. EPD Independent Oil & Gas. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:EPD Independent Oil & Gas and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Independent Oil & Gas has a Price Earning Ratio of 22.06, which in return shows a value of 19.06 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. NYSE:EPD is valued at 3.9 with a P/S value of 2.49.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Independent Oil & Gas prevailing Dividend Yield is 5.99% that has a Payout Ratio of 129.20%. The firm has an EPS value of 1.23, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -14.40%. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. EPD measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 13.61% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 16.90% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 5.65% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. NYSE:EPD Independent Oil & Gas is currently valued at 5.00%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 8.30%. The Current Ratio of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. NYSE:EPD Independent Oil & Gas is 0.8 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 0.5. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.97 with the Total Debt/Equity of 1.1.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Independent Oil & Gas exhibits an Operating Margin of 15.80% and a Gross Margin of 15.10%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 11.10%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 4.81% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 1.13%.

The current Stock Price for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Independent Oil & Gas is 27.04 with a change in price of 0.63%. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. EPD showed a Day High of -1.31% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 12.62%. Its 52-Week High was -10.17% and 52-Week Low was 42.32%.

Disclaimer: Outlined statistics and information communicated in the above editorial are merely a work of the authors. They do not ponder or echo the certified policy or position of any business stakeholders, financial specialists, or economic analysts. Specimens laid down on the editorial above are only cases with information collected from various sources. The authority will not be liable for anyone who makes stock portfolio or financial decisions as per the editorial, which is based only on limited and open source. 

