Leading stocks in today’s market: Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

0 Comment , , , , ,

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Internet Software & Services has a market capitalization valued at Internet Software & Services. As the outstanding stock of Equinix, Inc. NASDAQ:EQIX Internet Software & Services is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Equinix, Inc. EQIX Internet Software & Services. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NASDAQ:EQIX Internet Software & Services and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Internet Software & Services has a Price Earning Ratio of 406.15, which in return shows a value of 70.07 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Equinix, Inc. NASDAQ:EQIX is valued at 21.08 with a P/S value of 7.5.

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Internet Software & Services prevailing Dividend Yield is 1.96% that has a Payout Ratio of 630.40%. The firm has an EPS value of 0.88, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 166.70%. Equinix, Inc. EQIX measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 196.57% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 38.30% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 19.27% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Equinix, Inc. NASDAQ:EQIX Internet Software & Services is currently valued at 0.60%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 5.90%. The Current Ratio of Equinix, Inc. NASDAQ:EQIX Internet Software & Services is 1.1 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 1.1. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 1.37 with the Total Debt/Equity of 1.5.

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Internet Software & Services exhibits an Operating Margin of 16.50% and a Gross Margin of 49.80%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 2.20%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 3.05% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 1.60%.

The current Stock Price for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Internet Software & Services is 357.41 with a change in price of 0.09%. Equinix, Inc. EQIX showed a Day High of -3.99% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 13.63%. Its 52-Week High was -7.67% and 52-Week Low was 42.87%.

Disclaimer:  Outlined statistics and information communicated in the above editorial are merely a work of the authors. They do not ponder or echo the certified policy or position of any business stakeholders, financial specialists, or economic analysts. Specimens laid down on the editorial above are only cases with information collected from various sources. The authority will not be liable for anyone who makes stock portfolio or financial decisions as per the editorial, which is based only on limited and open source. 

Share This Post

You might also like:

Post Comment