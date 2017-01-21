Leading stocks in today’s market: Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) REIT – Residential has a market capitalization valued at REIT – Residential. As the outstanding stock of Equity Residential NYSE:EQR REIT – Residential is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Equity Residential EQR REIT – Residential. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:EQR REIT – Residential and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) REIT – Residential has a Price Earning Ratio of 5.48, which in return shows a value of 48.18 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Equity Residential NYSE:EQR is valued at *TBA with a P/S value of 9.29.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) REIT – Residential prevailing Dividend Yield is 3.19% that has a Payout Ratio of 17.80%. The firm has an EPS value of 11.56, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 42.10%. Equity Residential EQR measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of -88.24% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 52.40% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of -2.23% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Equity Residential NYSE:EQR REIT – Residential is currently valued at 19.40%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 4.70%. The Current Ratio of Equity Residential NYSE:EQR REIT – Residential is *TBA and the Quick Ratio measures to be *TBA. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.84 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.84.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) REIT – Residential exhibits an Operating Margin of 36.40% and a Gross Margin of 67.00%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of *TBA. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 2.41% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 1.03%.

The current Stock Price for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) REIT – Residential is 63.36 with a change in price of 0.57%. Equity Residential EQR showed a Day High of -3.58% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 9.59%. Its 52-Week High was -9.97% and 52-Week Low was 9.73%.