Leading stocks in today’s market: Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) REIT – Residential has a market capitalization valued at REIT – Residential. As the outstanding stock of Essex Property Trust, Inc. NYSE:ESS REIT – Residential is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Essex Property Trust, Inc. ESS REIT – Residential. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:ESS REIT – Residential and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) REIT – Residential has a Price Earning Ratio of 50.78, which in return shows a value of 51.33 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Essex Property Trust, Inc. NYSE:ESS is valued at 6.43 with a P/S value of 11.76.

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) REIT – Residential prevailing Dividend Yield is 2.80% that has a Payout Ratio of 138.30%. The firm has an EPS value of 4.5, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 69.20%. Essex Property Trust, Inc. ESS measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 3.44% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 26.40% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 7.90% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Essex Property Trust, Inc. NYSE:ESS REIT – Residential is currently valued at 2.40%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 3.10%. The Current Ratio of Essex Property Trust, Inc. NYSE:ESS REIT – Residential is *TBA and the Quick Ratio measures to be *TBA. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.92 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.92.

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) REIT – Residential exhibits an Operating Margin of 31.40% and a Gross Margin of 70.10%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 23.10%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 3.47% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 3.99%.

The current Stock Price for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) REIT – Residential is 228.54 with a change in price of 0.82%. Essex Property Trust, Inc. ESS showed a Day High of -2.65% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 10.16%. Its 52-Week High was -2.65% and 52-Week Low was 22.94%.

