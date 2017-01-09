Leading stocks in today’s market: E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) Investment Brokerage – National has a market capitalization valued at Investment Brokerage – National. As the outstanding stock of E*TRADE Financial Corporation NASDAQ:ETFC Investment Brokerage – National is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of E*TRADE Financial Corporation ETFC Investment Brokerage – National. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NASDAQ:ETFC Investment Brokerage – National and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) Investment Brokerage – National has a Price Earning Ratio of 20.11, which in return shows a value of 19.73 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for E*TRADE Financial Corporation NASDAQ:ETFC is valued at 0.95 with a P/S value of 5.33.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) Investment Brokerage – National prevailing Dividend Yield is *TBA that has a Payout Ratio of 0.00%. The firm has an EPS value of 1.82, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -8.80%. E*TRADE Financial Corporation ETFC measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 0.82% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 54.30% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 21.16% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for E*TRADE Financial Corporation NASDAQ:ETFC Investment Brokerage – National is currently valued at 1.10%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 0.90%. The Current Ratio of E*TRADE Financial Corporation NASDAQ:ETFC Investment Brokerage – National is *TBA and the Quick Ratio measures to be *TBA. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.24 with the Total Debt/Equity of 5.59.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) Investment Brokerage – National exhibits an Operating Margin of 42.70% and a Gross Margin of 94.80%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 27.30%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 10.36% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 31.92%.

The current Stock Price for E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) Investment Brokerage – National is 36.56 with a change in price of -0.41%. E*TRADE Financial Corporation ETFC showed a Day High of -0.54% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 33.72%. Its 52-Week High was -0.54% and 52-Week Low was 86.44%.

Disclaimer:  Outlined statistics and information communicated in the above editorial are merely a work of the authors. They do not ponder or echo the certified policy or position of any business stakeholders, financial specialists, or economic analysts. Specimens laid down on the editorial above are only cases with information collected from various sources. The authority will not be liable for anyone who makes stock portfolio or financial decisions as per the editorial, which is based only on limited and open source. 

