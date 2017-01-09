Leading stocks in today’s market: E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) Investment Brokerage – National has a market capitalization valued at Investment Brokerage – National. As the outstanding stock of E*TRADE Financial Corporation NASDAQ:ETFC Investment Brokerage – National is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of E*TRADE Financial Corporation ETFC Investment Brokerage – National. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NASDAQ:ETFC Investment Brokerage – National and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) Investment Brokerage – National has a Price Earning Ratio of 20.11, which in return shows a value of 19.73 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for E*TRADE Financial Corporation NASDAQ:ETFC is valued at 0.95 with a P/S value of 5.33.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) Investment Brokerage – National prevailing Dividend Yield is *TBA that has a Payout Ratio of 0.00%. The firm has an EPS value of 1.82, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -8.80%. E*TRADE Financial Corporation ETFC measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 0.82% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 54.30% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 21.16% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for E*TRADE Financial Corporation NASDAQ:ETFC Investment Brokerage – National is currently valued at 1.10%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 0.90%. The Current Ratio of E*TRADE Financial Corporation NASDAQ:ETFC Investment Brokerage – National is *TBA and the Quick Ratio measures to be *TBA. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.24 with the Total Debt/Equity of 5.59.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) Investment Brokerage – National exhibits an Operating Margin of 42.70% and a Gross Margin of 94.80%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 27.30%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 10.36% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 31.92%.

The current Stock Price for E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) Investment Brokerage – National is 36.56 with a change in price of -0.41%. E*TRADE Financial Corporation ETFC showed a Day High of -0.54% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 33.72%. Its 52-Week High was -0.54% and 52-Week Low was 86.44%.