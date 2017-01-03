Leading stocks in today’s market: Expedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Expedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Lodging has a market capitalization valued at Lodging. As the outstanding stock of Expedia, Inc. NASDAQ:EXPE Lodging is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Expedia, Inc. EXPE Lodging. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NASDAQ:EXPE Lodging and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Expedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Lodging has a Price Earning Ratio of 94.24, which in return shows a value of 17.95 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Expedia, Inc. NASDAQ:EXPE is valued at 3.49 with a P/S value of 2.04.

Expedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Lodging prevailing Dividend Yield is 0.92% that has a Payout Ratio of 78.00%. The firm has an EPS value of 1.2, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 90.80%. Expedia, Inc. EXPE measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 32.86% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 22.20% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 26.99% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Expedia, Inc. NASDAQ:EXPE Lodging is currently valued at 1.20%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 8.90%. The Current Ratio of Expedia, Inc. NASDAQ:EXPE Lodging is 0.5 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 0.5. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.82 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.82.

Expedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Lodging exhibits an Operating Margin of 4.10% and a Gross Margin of 81.30%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 2.30%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at -7.67% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -0.50%.

The current Stock Price for Expedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Lodging is 113.28 with a change in price of -0.61%. Expedia, Inc. EXPE showed a Day High of -14.99% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 0.58%. Its 52-Week High was -14.99% and 52-Week Low was 29.29%.