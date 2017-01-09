Leading stocks in today’s market: Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) Health Care Plans has a market capitalization valued at Health Care Plans. As the outstanding stock of Express Scripts Holding Company NASDAQ:ESRX Health Care Plans is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Express Scripts Holding Company ESRX Health Care Plans. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NASDAQ:ESRX Health Care Plans and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) Health Care Plans has a Price Earning Ratio of 16.73, which in return shows a value of 10.19 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Express Scripts Holding Company NASDAQ:ESRX is valued at 1.25 with a P/S value of 0.43.

Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) Health Care Plans prevailing Dividend Yield is *TBA that has a Payout Ratio of 0.00%. The firm has an EPS value of 4.23, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 34.70%. Express Scripts Holding Company ESRX measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 8.62% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 10.00% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 13.36% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Express Scripts Holding Company NASDAQ:ESRX Health Care Plans is currently valued at 5.30%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 9.00%. The Current Ratio of Express Scripts Holding Company NASDAQ:ESRX Health Care Plans is 0.7 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 0.6. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.96 with the Total Debt/Equity of 1.03.

Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) Health Care Plans exhibits an Operating Margin of 4.80% and a Gross Margin of 8.50%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 2.70%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at -1.95% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -3.26%.

The current Stock Price for Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) Health Care Plans is 70.75 with a change in price of -0.17%. Express Scripts Holding Company ESRX showed a Day High of -8.71% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 9.76%. Its 52-Week High was -19.20% and 52-Week Low was 9.76%.