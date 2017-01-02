Leading stocks in today’s market: Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) REIT – Retail has a market capitalization valued at REIT – Retail. As the outstanding stock of Federal Realty Investment Trust NYSE:FRT REIT – Retail is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Federal Realty Investment Trust FRT REIT – Retail. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:FRT REIT – Retail and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) REIT – Retail has a Price Earning Ratio of 47.98, which in return shows a value of 43.65 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Federal Realty Investment Trust NYSE:FRT is valued at 9.6 with a P/S value of 12.83.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) REIT – Retail prevailing Dividend Yield is 2.76% that has a Payout Ratio of 103.50%. The firm has an EPS value of 2.96, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 11.40%. Federal Realty Investment Trust FRT measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of -4.49% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 6.00% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 5.00% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Federal Realty Investment Trust NYSE:FRT REIT – Retail is currently valued at 5.00%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 6.60%. The Current Ratio of Federal Realty Investment Trust NYSE:FRT REIT – Retail is *TBA and the Quick Ratio measures to be *TBA. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 1.43 with the Total Debt/Equity of 1.43.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) REIT – Retail exhibits an Operating Margin of 39.70% and a Gross Margin of 68.20%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 32.70%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 0.81% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -6.73%.

The current Stock Price for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) REIT – Retail is 142.11 with a change in price of 1.47%. Federal Realty Investment Trust FRT showed a Day High of -4.63% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 5.74%. Its 52-Week High was -16.41% and 52-Week Low was 5.74%.