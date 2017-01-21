Leading stocks in today’s market: FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) Air Delivery & Freight Services has a market capitalization valued at Air Delivery & Freight Services. As the outstanding stock of FedEx Corporation NYSE:FDX Air Delivery & Freight Services is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of FedEx Corporation FDX Air Delivery & Freight Services. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:FDX Air Delivery & Freight Services and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) Air Delivery & Freight Services has a Price Earning Ratio of 27.12, which in return shows a value of 13.75 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for FedEx Corporation NYSE:FDX is valued at 2.57 with a P/S value of 0.9.

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) Air Delivery & Freight Services prevailing Dividend Yield is 0.86% that has a Payout Ratio of 20.90%. The firm has an EPS value of 6.85, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 78.40%. FedEx Corporation FDX measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 12.74% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 7.30% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 10.57% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for FedEx Corporation NYSE:FDX Air Delivery & Freight Services is currently valued at 4.20%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 7.80%. The Current Ratio of FedEx Corporation NYSE:FDX Air Delivery & Freight Services is 1.5 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 1.5. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.93 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.94.

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) Air Delivery & Freight Services exhibits an Operating Margin of 5.80% and a Gross Margin of 70.40%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 3.30%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at -2.17% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 9.05%.

The current Stock Price for FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) Air Delivery & Freight Services is 185.73 with a change in price of -0.24%. FedEx Corporation FDX showed a Day High of -7.86% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 5.48%. Its 52-Week High was -7.86% and 52-Week Low was 56.51%.