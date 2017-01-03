Leading stocks in today’s market: Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE) Auto Manufacturers – Major has a market capitalization valued at Auto Manufacturers – Major. As the outstanding stock of Ferrari N.V. NYSE:RACE Auto Manufacturers – Major is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Ferrari N.V. RACE Auto Manufacturers – Major. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:RACE Auto Manufacturers – Major and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE) Auto Manufacturers – Major has a Price Earning Ratio of 30.62, which in return shows a value of 25.6 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Ferrari N.V. NYSE:RACE is valued at 1.75 with a P/S value of 3.48.

Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE) Auto Manufacturers – Major prevailing Dividend Yield is 0.88% that has a Payout Ratio of 0.00%. The firm has an EPS value of 1.9, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 10.10%. Ferrari N.V. RACE measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 9.76% that consequently shows an EPS growth of *TBA for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 17.50% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Ferrari N.V. NYSE:RACE Auto Manufacturers – Major is currently valued at 8.30%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 13.40%. The Current Ratio of Ferrari N.V. NYSE:RACE Auto Manufacturers – Major is 1.6 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 1.4. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 9.6 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.

Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE) Auto Manufacturers – Major exhibits an Operating Margin of 17.40% and a Gross Margin of 48.40%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 11.30%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 6.00% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 22.80%.

The current Stock Price for Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE) Auto Manufacturers – Major is 58.14 with a change in price of 0.61%. Ferrari N.V. RACE showed a Day High of -1.22% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 15.38%. Its 52-Week High was -1.22% and 52-Week Low was 85.98%.

