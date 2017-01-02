Leading stocks in today’s market: Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

0 Comment , , , , ,

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Surety & Title Insurance has a market capitalization valued at Surety & Title Insurance. As the outstanding stock of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. NYSE:FNF Surety & Title Insurance is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. FNF Surety & Title Insurance. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:FNF Surety & Title Insurance and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Surety & Title Insurance has a Price Earning Ratio of 21.19, which in return shows a value of 13.66 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. NYSE:FNF is valued at 1.2 with a P/S value of 1.08.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Surety & Title Insurance prevailing Dividend Yield is 2.94% that has a Payout Ratio of 50.60%. The firm has an EPS value of 1.6, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -17.70%. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. FNF measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 4.67% that consequently shows an EPS growth of -1.40% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 17.70% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. NYSE:FNF Surety & Title Insurance is currently valued at 4.00%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 8.30%. The Current Ratio of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. NYSE:FNF Surety & Title Insurance is *TBA and the Quick Ratio measures to be *TBA. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.47 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.47.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Surety & Title Insurance exhibits an Operating Margin of 11.50% and a Gross Margin of *TBA, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 6.10%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 0.29% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -2.15%.

The current Stock Price for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Surety & Title Insurance is 33.96 with a change in price of 0.92%. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. FNF showed a Day High of -7.93% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 8.13%. Its 52-Week High was -10.64% and 52-Week Low was 23.38%.

Disclaimer:  Outlined statistics and information communicated in the above editorial are merely a work of the authors. They do not ponder or echo the certified policy or position of any business stakeholders, financial specialists, or economic analysts. Specimens laid down on the editorial above are only cases with information collected from various sources. The authority will not be liable for anyone who makes stock portfolio or financial decisions as per the editorial, which is based only on limited and open source. 

Share This Post

You might also like:

Post Comment