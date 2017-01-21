Leading stocks in today’s market: Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Surety & Title Insurance has a market capitalization valued at Surety & Title Insurance. As the outstanding stock of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. NYSE:FNF Surety & Title Insurance is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. FNF Surety & Title Insurance. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:FNF Surety & Title Insurance and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Surety & Title Insurance has a Price Earning Ratio of 21.22, which in return shows a value of 13.71 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. NYSE:FNF is valued at 1.2 with a P/S value of 1.09.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Surety & Title Insurance prevailing Dividend Yield is 2.94% that has a Payout Ratio of 50.60%. The firm has an EPS value of 1.6, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -17.70%. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. FNF measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 4.38% that consequently shows an EPS growth of -1.40% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 17.70% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. NYSE:FNF Surety & Title Insurance is currently valued at 4.00%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 8.30%. The Current Ratio of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. NYSE:FNF Surety & Title Insurance is *TBA and the Quick Ratio measures to be *TBA. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.47 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.47.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Surety & Title Insurance exhibits an Operating Margin of 11.50% and a Gross Margin of *TBA, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 6.10%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 1.60% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -2.29%.

The current Stock Price for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Surety & Title Insurance is 34.01 with a change in price of -0.53%. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. FNF showed a Day High of -2.72% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 8.29%. Its 52-Week High was -10.51% and 52-Week Low was 23.56%.