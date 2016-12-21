Leading stocks in today’s market: Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Regional – Midwest Banks has a market capitalization valued at Regional – Midwest Banks. As the outstanding stock of Fifth Third Bancorp NASDAQ:FITB Regional – Midwest Banks is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Fifth Third Bancorp FITB Regional – Midwest Banks. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NASDAQ:FITB Regional – Midwest Banks and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Regional – Midwest Banks has a Price Earning Ratio of 12.38, which in return shows a value of 15.9 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Fifth Third Bancorp NASDAQ:FITB is valued at 7.86 with a P/S value of 5.11.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Regional – Midwest Banks prevailing Dividend Yield is 1.87% that has a Payout Ratio of 23.00%. The firm has an EPS value of 2.24, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 20.70%. Fifth Third Bancorp FITB measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of -6.92% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 26.30% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 1.58% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Fifth Third Bancorp NASDAQ:FITB Regional – Midwest Banks is currently valued at 1.20%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 8.20%. The Current Ratio of Fifth Third Bancorp NASDAQ:FITB Regional – Midwest Banks is *TBA and the Quick Ratio measures to be *TBA. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 1.09 with the Total Debt/Equity of 1.09.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Regional – Midwest Banks exhibits an Operating Margin of 77.40% and a Gross Margin of *TBA, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 41.70%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 15.95% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 40.47%.

The current Stock Price for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Regional – Midwest Banks is 27.72 with a change in price of -0.25%. Fifth Third Bancorp FITB showed a Day High of -0.57% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 41.65%. Its 52-Week High was -0.57% and 52-Week Low was 104.74%.