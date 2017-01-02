Leading stocks in today’s market: FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Electric Utilities has a market capitalization valued at Electric Utilities. As the outstanding stock of FirstEnergy Corp. NYSE:FE Electric Utilities is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of FirstEnergy Corp. FE Electric Utilities. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:FE Electric Utilities and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Electric Utilities has a Price Earning Ratio of *TBA, which in return shows a value of 11.72 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for FirstEnergy Corp. NYSE:FE is valued at *TBA with a P/S value of 0.9.

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Electric Utilities prevailing Dividend Yield is 4.65% that has a Payout Ratio of *TBA. The firm has an EPS value of -1.44, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 169.40%. FirstEnergy Corp. FE measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 0.00% that consequently shows an EPS growth of -10.90% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of -5.05% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for FirstEnergy Corp. NYSE:FE Electric Utilities is currently valued at -1.20%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 4.70%. The Current Ratio of FirstEnergy Corp. NYSE:FE Electric Utilities is 0.5 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 0.4. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 1.61 with the Total Debt/Equity of 1.98.

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Electric Utilities exhibits an Operating Margin of 3.60% and a Gross Margin of 72.80%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of -4.10%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at -3.33% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -5.90%.

The current Stock Price for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Electric Utilities is 30.97 with a change in price of -0.48%. FirstEnergy Corp. FE showed a Day High of -11.08% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 5.59%. Its 52-Week High was -13.52% and 52-Week Low was 5.64%.