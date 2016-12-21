Leading stocks in today’s market: FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Business Services has a market capitalization valued at Business Services. As the outstanding stock of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. NYSE:FLT Business Services is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. FLT Business Services. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:FLT Business Services and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Business Services has a Price Earning Ratio of 33.37, which in return shows a value of 17.6 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for FleetCor Technologies, Inc. NYSE:FLT is valued at 2.22 with a P/S value of 7.71.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Business Services prevailing Dividend Yield is *TBA that has a Payout Ratio of 0.00%. The firm has an EPS value of 4.31, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -9.20%. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. FLT measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 18.79% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 23.60% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 15.03% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for FleetCor Technologies, Inc. NYSE:FLT Business Services is currently valued at 5.50%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 8.60%. The Current Ratio of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. NYSE:FLT Business Services is 0.8 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 0.8. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.8 with the Total Debt/Equity of 1.24.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Business Services exhibits an Operating Margin of 40.90% and a Gross Margin of 93.90%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 26.70%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at -9.24% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -8.09%.

The current Stock Price for FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Business Services is 142.23 with a change in price of -1.05%. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. FLT showed a Day High of -19.38% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 1.02%. Its 52-Week High was -19.38% and 52-Week Low was 32.23%.