Leading stocks in today’s market: Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Textile – Apparel Footwear & Accessories has a market capitalization valued at Textile – Apparel Footwear & Accessories. As the outstanding stock of Foot Locker, Inc. NYSE:FL Textile – Apparel Footwear & Accessories is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Foot Locker, Inc. FL Textile – Apparel Footwear & Accessories. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:FL Textile – Apparel Footwear & Accessories and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Textile – Apparel Footwear & Accessories has a Price Earning Ratio of 16.3, which in return shows a value of 14.34 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Foot Locker, Inc. NYSE:FL is valued at 1.76 with a P/S value of 1.32.

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Textile – Apparel Footwear & Accessories prevailing Dividend Yield is 1.45% that has a Payout Ratio of 23.00%. The firm has an EPS value of 4.64, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 7.90%. Foot Locker, Inc. FL measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 10.36% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 28.90% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 9.28% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Foot Locker, Inc. NYSE:FL Textile – Apparel Footwear & Accessories is currently valued at 16.90%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 20.30%. The Current Ratio of Foot Locker, Inc. NYSE:FL Textile – Apparel Footwear & Accessories is 4.6 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 2.1. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.05 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.05.

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Textile – Apparel Footwear & Accessories exhibits an Operating Margin of 12.70% and a Gross Margin of 33.90%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 8.30%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 5.45% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 19.06%.

The current Stock Price for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Textile – Apparel Footwear & Accessories is 75.27 with a change in price of -0.45%. Foot Locker, Inc. FL showed a Day High of -5.24% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 15.11%. Its 52-Week High was -5.24% and 52-Week Low was 49.18%.