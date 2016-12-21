Leading stocks in today’s market: Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

0 Comment , , , , ,

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Textile – Apparel Footwear & Accessories has a market capitalization valued at Textile – Apparel Footwear & Accessories. As the outstanding stock of Foot Locker, Inc. NYSE:FL Textile – Apparel Footwear & Accessories is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Foot Locker, Inc. FL Textile – Apparel Footwear & Accessories. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:FL Textile – Apparel Footwear & Accessories and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Textile – Apparel Footwear & Accessories has a Price Earning Ratio of 16.3, which in return shows a value of 14.34 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Foot Locker, Inc. NYSE:FL is valued at 1.76 with a P/S value of 1.32.

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Textile – Apparel Footwear & Accessories prevailing Dividend Yield is 1.45% that has a Payout Ratio of 23.00%. The firm has an EPS value of 4.64, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 7.90%. Foot Locker, Inc. FL measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 10.36% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 28.90% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 9.28% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Foot Locker, Inc. NYSE:FL Textile – Apparel Footwear & Accessories is currently valued at 16.90%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 20.30%. The Current Ratio of Foot Locker, Inc. NYSE:FL Textile – Apparel Footwear & Accessories is 4.6 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 2.1. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.05 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.05.

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Textile – Apparel Footwear & Accessories exhibits an Operating Margin of 12.70% and a Gross Margin of 33.90%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 8.30%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 5.45% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 19.06%.

The current Stock Price for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Textile – Apparel Footwear & Accessories is 75.27 with a change in price of -0.45%. Foot Locker, Inc. FL showed a Day High of -5.24% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 15.11%. Its 52-Week High was -5.24% and 52-Week Low was 49.18%.

Disclaimer:  Outlined statistics and information communicated in the above editorial are merely a work of the authors. They do not ponder or echo the certified policy or position of any business stakeholders, financial specialists, or economic analysts. Specimens laid down on the editorial above are only cases with information collected from various sources. The authority will not be liable for anyone who makes stock portfolio or financial decisions as per the editorial, which is based only on limited and open source. 

Share This Post

You might also like:

Post Comment