Leading stocks in today’s market: Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) Auto Manufacturers – Major has a market capitalization valued at Auto Manufacturers – Major. As the outstanding stock of Ford Motor Company NYSE:F Auto Manufacturers – Major is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Ford Motor Company F Auto Manufacturers – Major. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:F Auto Manufacturers – Major and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) Auto Manufacturers – Major has a Price Earning Ratio of 6.36, which in return shows a value of 7.8 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Ford Motor Company NYSE:F is valued at 4.06 with a P/S value of 0.33.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) Auto Manufacturers – Major prevailing Dividend Yield is 4.69% that has a Payout Ratio of 42.00%. The firm has an EPS value of 2.01, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 492.40%. Ford Motor Company F measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of -9.70% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 2.10% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 1.57% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Ford Motor Company NYSE:F Auto Manufacturers – Major is currently valued at 3.40%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 3.00%. The Current Ratio of Ford Motor Company NYSE:F Auto Manufacturers – Major is 1.2 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 1. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 2.86 with the Total Debt/Equity of 4.36.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) Auto Manufacturers – Major exhibits an Operating Margin of 5.30% and a Gross Margin of 13.00%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 5.20%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 5.13% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 1.41%.

The current Stock Price for Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) Auto Manufacturers – Major is 12.67 with a change in price of -0.86%. Ford Motor Company F showed a Day High of -4.02% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 14.45%. Its 52-Week High was -8.80% and 52-Week Low was 18.98%.