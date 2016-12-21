Leading stocks in today’s market: Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV)

0 Comment , , , ,

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV) Scientific & Technical Instruments has a market capitalization valued at Scientific & Technical Instruments. As the outstanding stock of Fortive Corporation NYSE:FTV Scientific & Technical Instruments is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Fortive Corporation FTV Scientific & Technical Instruments. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:FTV Scientific & Technical Instruments and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV) Scientific & Technical Instruments has a Price Earning Ratio of 21.53, which in return shows a value of 20.46 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Fortive Corporation NYSE:FTV is valued at 3.09 with a P/S value of 3.09.

Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV) Scientific & Technical Instruments prevailing Dividend Yield is 0.51% that has a Payout Ratio of 0.00%. The firm has an EPS value of 2.56, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -2.20%. Fortive Corporation FTV measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 8.08% that consequently shows an EPS growth of *TBA for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 6.97% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Fortive Corporation NYSE:FTV Scientific & Technical Instruments is currently valued at 11.70%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 16.70%. The Current Ratio of Fortive Corporation NYSE:FTV Scientific & Technical Instruments is 1.7 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 1.3. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 1.37 with the Total Debt/Equity of 1.37.

Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV) Scientific & Technical Instruments exhibits an Operating Margin of 20.20% and a Gross Margin of 48.30%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 14.40%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 3.17% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 5.08%.

The current Stock Price for Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV) Scientific & Technical Instruments is 54.07 with a change in price of -1.78%. Fortive Corporation FTV showed a Day High of -3.86% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 15.66%. Its 52-Week High was -3.86% and 52-Week Low was 17.11%.

Disclaimer:  Outlined statistics and information communicated in the above editorial are merely a work of the authors. They do not ponder or echo the certified policy or position of any business stakeholders, financial specialists, or economic analysts. Specimens laid down on the editorial above are only cases with information collected from various sources. The authority will not be liable for anyone who makes stock portfolio or financial decisions as per the editorial, which is based only on limited and open source. 

Share This Post

You might also like:

Post Comment