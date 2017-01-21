Leading stocks in today’s market: Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV) Scientific & Technical Instruments has a market capitalization valued at Scientific & Technical Instruments. As the outstanding stock of Fortive Corporation NYSE:FTV Scientific & Technical Instruments is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Fortive Corporation FTV Scientific & Technical Instruments. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:FTV Scientific & Technical Instruments and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV) Scientific & Technical Instruments has a Price Earning Ratio of 21.32, which in return shows a value of 20.27 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Fortive Corporation NYSE:FTV is valued at 2.92 with a P/S value of 3.

Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV) Scientific & Technical Instruments prevailing Dividend Yield is 0.51% that has a Payout Ratio of 0.00%. The firm has an EPS value of 2.56, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -2.20%. Fortive Corporation FTV measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 7.82% that consequently shows an EPS growth of *TBA for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 7.29% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Fortive Corporation NYSE:FTV Scientific & Technical Instruments is currently valued at 11.70%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 16.70%. The Current Ratio of Fortive Corporation NYSE:FTV Scientific & Technical Instruments is 1.7 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 1.3. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 1.37 with the Total Debt/Equity of 1.37.

Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV) Scientific & Technical Instruments exhibits an Operating Margin of 20.20% and a Gross Margin of 48.30%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 14.40%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 0.56% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 5.23%.

The current Stock Price for Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV) Scientific & Technical Instruments is 54.52 with a change in price of 0.46%. Fortive Corporation FTV showed a Day High of -3.06% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 6.97%. Its 52-Week High was -3.06% and 52-Week Low was 18.09%.