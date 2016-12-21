Leading stocks in today’s market: Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV)

0 Comment , , , ,

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) Gold has a market capitalization valued at Gold. As the outstanding stock of Franco-Nevada Corporation NYSE:FNV Gold is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Franco-Nevada Corporation FNV Gold. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:FNV Gold and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) Gold has a Price Earning Ratio of 101.99, which in return shows a value of 53.09 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Franco-Nevada Corporation NYSE:FNV is valued at 3.48 with a P/S value of 17.59.

Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) Gold prevailing Dividend Yield is *TBA that has a Payout Ratio of *TBA. The firm has an EPS value of 0.56, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 64.90%. Franco-Nevada Corporation FNV measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 13.80% that consequently shows an EPS growth of -11.55% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 29.27% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Franco-Nevada Corporation NYSE:FNV Gold is currently valued at *TBA. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of *TBA. The Current Ratio of Franco-Nevada Corporation NYSE:FNV Gold is *TBA and the Quick Ratio measures to be *TBA. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued *TBA with the Total Debt/Equity of *TBA.

Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) Gold exhibits an Operating Margin of *TBA and a Gross Margin of *TBA, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of *TBA. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at -6.49% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -15.91%.

The current Stock Price for Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) Gold is 57 with a change in price of 0.33%. Franco-Nevada Corporation FNV showed a Day High of -17.82% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 6.92%. Its 52-Week High was -29.77% and 52-Week Low was 37.45%.

Disclaimer:  Outlined statistics and information communicated in the above editorial are merely a work of the authors. They do not ponder or echo the certified policy or position of any business stakeholders, financial specialists, or economic analysts. Specimens laid down on the editorial above are only cases with information collected from various sources. The authority will not be liable for anyone who makes stock portfolio or financial decisions as per the editorial, which is based only on limited and open source. 

Share This Post

You might also like:

Post Comment