Leading stocks in today’s market: Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Copper has a market capitalization valued at Copper. As the outstanding stock of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. NYSE:FCX Copper is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. FCX Copper. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:FCX Copper and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Copper has a Price Earning Ratio of *TBA, which in return shows a value of 10.65 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. NYSE:FCX is valued at *TBA with a P/S value of 1.43.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Copper prevailing Dividend Yield is *TBA that has a Payout Ratio of *TBA. The firm has an EPS value of -6.81, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -798.30%. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. FCX measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 417.51% that consequently shows an EPS growth of -34.90% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 28.50% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. NYSE:FCX Copper is currently valued at -19.80%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of -40.50%. The Current Ratio of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. NYSE:FCX Copper is 2.6 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 1.7. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 3.84 with the Total Debt/Equity of 4.01.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Copper exhibits an Operating Margin of -52.90% and a Gross Margin of 2.20%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of -59.80%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 8.77% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 21.66%.

The current Stock Price for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Copper is 14.1 with a change in price of -0.46%. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. FCX showed a Day High of -14.16% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 52.54%. Its 52-Week High was -14.16% and 52-Week Low was 300.43%.

Disclaimer:  Outlined statistics and information communicated in the above editorial are merely a work of the authors. They do not ponder or echo the certified policy or position of any business stakeholders, financial specialists, or economic analysts. Specimens laid down on the editorial above are only cases with information collected from various sources. The authority will not be liable for anyone who makes stock portfolio or financial decisions as per the editorial, which is based only on limited and open source. 

