Leading stocks in today’s market: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGAA (NYSE:FMS)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGAA (NYSE:FMS) Specialized Health Services has a market capitalization valued at Specialized Health Services. As the outstanding stock of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGAA NYSE:FMS Specialized Health Services is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGAA FMS Specialized Health Services. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:FMS Specialized Health Services and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGAA (NYSE:FMS) Specialized Health Services has a Price Earning Ratio of 21.04, which in return shows a value of 18.34 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGAA NYSE:FMS is valued at 2.5 with a P/S value of 1.4.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGAA (NYSE:FMS) Specialized Health Services prevailing Dividend Yield is 1.12% that has a Payout Ratio of 20.80%. The firm has an EPS value of 1.92, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -2.00%. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGAA FMS measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 8.75% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 15.90% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 8.40% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGAA NYSE:FMS Specialized Health Services is currently valued at 4.50%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 9.10%. The Current Ratio of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGAA NYSE:FMS Specialized Health Services is 1.4 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 1.1. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.68 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.84.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGAA (NYSE:FMS) Specialized Health Services exhibits an Operating Margin of 14.30% and a Gross Margin of 32.20%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 6.70%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at -0.47% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -5.55%.

The current Stock Price for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGAA (NYSE:FMS) Specialized Health Services is 40.35 with a change in price of 0.20%. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGAA FMS showed a Day High of -5.70% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 6.04%. Its 52-Week High was -15.09% and 52-Week Low was 6.04%.